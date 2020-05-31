Jon Jones Says He's Relinquishing UFC Title, Wants Israel Adesanya Fight in 2021

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight routine in the ring before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Jon Jones is no longer interested in being the UFC light heavyweight champion.

The superstar fighter announced Sunday on Twitter that he was relinquishing his title and wanted a fight with Israel Adesanya:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

