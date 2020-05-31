Yankees' Luis Severino Says He's Made 'Steady Progress' After Tommy John Surgery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

New York Yankees' Luis Severino during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has made positive progress as he rehabs at the team facility in Tampa Bay after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February.

"Things have been progressing well," he said, per George A. King III of the New York Post. "I've been making steady progress—lifting, doing exercises. Since three months ago—I think when I first had my surgery—I feel way better. I'm doing everything I need to do right now so that I can start throwing this summer."

Severino reportedly isn't expected to pitch in regular-season games until June 2021.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Severino Updates Recovery from Tommy John Surgery

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Severino Updates Recovery from Tommy John Surgery

    SNY
    via SNY

    No Evidence of Progress Between League and MLBPA

    MLB logo
    MLB

    No Evidence of Progress Between League and MLBPA

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Some Owners Okay with Shutdown

    A group of MLB owners is 'perfectly willing' to not play in 2020 in order to reduce payroll costs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Some Owners Okay with Shutdown

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Worst Pitching Outings by Position Players

    We'll remember these moments for the wrong reasons for a long time 😬

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    MLB's Worst Pitching Outings by Position Players

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report