Yankees' Luis Severino Says He's Made 'Steady Progress' After Tommy John Surgery

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has made positive progress as he rehabs at the team facility in Tampa Bay after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February.

"Things have been progressing well," he said, per George A. King III of the New York Post. "I've been making steady progress—lifting, doing exercises. Since three months ago—I think when I first had my surgery—I feel way better. I'm doing everything I need to do right now so that I can start throwing this summer."

Severino reportedly isn't expected to pitch in regular-season games until June 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.