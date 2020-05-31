WWE's Mustafa Ali Was Told 'Empathy Will Get You Killed' When He Was a Policeman

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE star Mustafa Ali provided a perspective on the unrest around the country following the death of George Floyd.

Ali, who was formerly a police officer, outlined his thoughts and experiences in a series of tweets last week (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.):

The 34-year-old spent four years as an officer in Homewood, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He was still employed by the department when he began his wrestling career on the independent circuit. 

He eventually broke through at the WWE's Cruiserweight Classic in 2016 and signed a WWE contract, leaving the force to become a full-time wrestler.

Despite his time away, Ali remembers the lessons learned during his time as an officer.

Other WWE stars like Randy Orton and Titus O'Neil have taken to social media to comment on the recent protests.

