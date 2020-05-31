WWE Reportedly Cut Pay for Most Referees, Producers by 20% amid Coronavirus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE has continued production despite the coronavirus pandemic, but a lot of notable personnel have been forced to take pay cuts.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio provided the latest breakdown (conversation starts at 3:30):

Meltzer noted most referees, if not all of them, took as much as a 20 percent pay cut. Most producers were also required to accept a reduced salary.

WWE announced significant staffing moves in April, including furloughing employees as well as reductions in executive pay. The organization then laid off several noteworthy wrestlers as well as coaches, announcers and more.

Though the pandemic has hurt most businesses around the country, WWE stock had already been falling in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The wrestling organization has continued to produce events in 2020 while major sports around the country have been suspended the past few months, with local authorities deeming WWE an "essential business." This has included pay-per-view events such as WrestleMania 36 and Money in the Bank, both filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, without fans.

