WWE and AEW Stars Primed to Break Out This Summer

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the works for WWE and All Elite Wrestling officials, but there are several Superstars set to take advantage of their opportunities and break out this summer.

For WWE, the recent call-up of former UFC and NXT star Matt Riddle to SmackDown should shake the blue brand to its core, while Apollo Crews is making a major splash on Raw.

As for AEW, Hikaru Shida has finally taken her place as the company's women's champion and Jungle Boy is morphing into the wrestling world's heartthrob.

With wrestling fans ready for something exciting this summer, here are the WWE and AEW stars primed to break out.