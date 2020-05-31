Fantasy Football 2020: Updated Flex Rankings and Late-Round Sleepers to Target

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

While quarterback is the NFL's most important position, it can be worked around in the fantasy game. It's great to land an elite signal-caller like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, but managers can find quality starters later in the draft. Landing premier running backs and receivers is more of a draft-day priority.

However, building a successful fantasy roster is about more than just grabbing stud skill players in the first couple of rounds and then tacking on a serviceable signal-caller. Managers want to find value later in the draft—both for insurance purposes and to potentially start or stream later in the season.

Here we will examine some deep sleepers who can likely be found at the back end of most drafts. First, though, a rundown of the latest flex rankings for 2020.

2020 Fantasy Flex 50



1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

9. Julio Jones WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

12. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

23. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

24. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

25. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

26. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

27. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

28. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

29. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

30. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

31. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

32. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

33. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

34. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

35. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

36. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

37. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

38. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

39. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

40. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

41. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

42. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

43. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

44. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

46. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

47. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

48. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

49. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

50. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

With Melvin Gordon III out, Austin Ekeler is going to be the lead back for the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. made that fairly clear when it gave Ekeler a new four-year, $24.5 million contract in March. However, savvy managers should consider scooping up fellow Chargers back Justin Jackson.

Jackson did not see a ton of work in 2019 because both Gordon and Ekeler were ahead of him on the depth chart. However, he averaged an incredible 6.9 yards per carry and had three runs of at least 20 yards.

With Gordon gone, Jackson should get the opportunity to be Los Angeles' complement to Ekeler, which should provide plenty of upside for fantasy managers. At the very least, he will be a prime handcuff target for Ekeler owners.

Jackson currently has an average draft position (ADP) 172, according to FantasyPros.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

Gordon is also involved with the next sleeper back here. The Denver Broncos signed Gordon to a two-year, $16 million deal in March and will likely look to lean on him in the running game. This will drive down the market for former Broncos starter Phillip Lindsay, whose ADP of 86 is likely to drop.

If you can snag Lindsay past Round 10, he's worth the add. In addition to being a terrific handcuff, he is likely to see a flex-worthy role in the offense. Gordon is best suited for a committee backfield and should give up touches to Lindsay weekly. Ekeler had 92 receptions and 132 carries last season even though Gordon was on the field for 12 games.

And if Gordon does miss time—he's played in 14 or fewer games in four of his five pro seasons—Lindsay should immediately have RB2-level production.

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wideout Parris Campbell was limited by injuries as a rookie last season, appearing in just seven games. If he's healthy this season, though, he will compete with rookie Michael Pittman Jr. to be the Colts' No. 2 receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton.

This is relevant to fantasy managers because the addition of quarterback Philip Rivers should add value to that No. 2 spot. While Jacoby Brissett is a serviceable signal-caller, Rivers can bring an elite passing attack to Indianapolis.

"You are going to see a big-time turnaround season, and get used to seeing the Phillip Rivers we saw prior to last year," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said on the Move the Sticks podcast (h/t Jaylon Thompson of 247Sports).

The battle between Campbell and Pittman in training camp will be worth following. Campbell has an ADP of 173.