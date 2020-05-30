DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson Talk NFL Games Without Fans, LeSean McCoy to Eagles

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and offensive tackle Lane Johnson said Saturday the NFL should give fans watching on television unprecedented access if they're not allowed in stadiums during the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eagles teammates discussed the situation on Johnson's Outside The Lane show on YouTube.

Jackson said playing games without people in attendance would be a "culture shock," which led the three-time Pro Bowl tackle to suggest "mic'ing up everybody."

"Yeah, it's gonna get crazy. I think they should, though. They should give the fans the inside to really see what goes on between the white lines," Jackson replied. "It gets crazy, bro. I know in the trenches it gets crazy, and I know out there on the outside it gets crazy too with the conversations we going back and forth on."

They also discussed the potential for running back LeSean McCoy rejoining the Eagles.

"I wanna see it. You already know how I feel," Johnson said.

Jackson added: "If we going off of how we feel, there would have been a lot of s--t we would have already been seeing, right? ... I'd be telling [general manager Howie Roseman] all the time, come on man, you gotta starting getting some of these guys. If I was the GM, there'd be all types of s--t going on."

Here's a look at the complete conversation (some language NSFW; attendance conversation starts around 31:30; McCoy talk around 33:20):

Earlier this month, McCoy appeared on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football and said he wouldn't rule out a return to the Eagles to finish his career.

"I could see that. On another note, since I left, you haven't seen the [No.] 25 active in green, so you never know," McCoy said. "I'ma keep my options open, though. I could see myself there in Philly. Like I said, that's home, so you never know."

The 31-year-old rusher spent his first six seasons with Philadelphia before moving on to stops with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are aiming to get back in championship contention in 2020 as their playoff performance has regressed over the past two years since winning Super Bowl LII.