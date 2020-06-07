Adam Cole Beats Velveteen Dream, Retains NXT Title at TakeOver: In Your House

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Adam Cole beat Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a Backlot Brawl on Sunday to retain the NXT Championship, meaning Dream cannot challenge for the title again as long as Cole holds it.

Cole didn't come away from the bout unscathed. Dream pushed him off a ladder and onto the windshield of a car.

Still, he remains the champion after delivering Panama Sunrise onto a pile of steel chairs.

The match was among the most unique bouts in NXT history as the two men did battle outdoors inside a ring, surrounded by NXT Superstars and with their vehicles' lights shining brightly on the two combatants. The only rule was that the pinfall had to occur inside the squared circle.

Cole and Dream have been embroiled in a rivalry for the past couple of months over the NXT title, and Sunday's match marked their second meeting with the belt on the line. They previously had a match on NXT TV on May 6.

The match devolved into chaos when Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong and Dexter Lumis all got involved, and Lumis inadvertently cost Dream the match, allowing Cole to retain the title.

NXT general manager William Regal expressed his belief that Dream deserved another title shot based on the way the first match went down. Cole wasn't happy with the decision, but he agreed under the condition Dream not be able to challenge for the title again in the event of a loss for as long as he holds it.

Regal agreed to that stipulation and then added one of his own by promising that the spotlight would be on two of the most egotistical Superstars in NXT history.

Dream is a former North American champion and one of the most popular NXT performers ever, but he entered TakeOver: In Your House having been unable to win the big one. Meanwhile, Cole had a yearlong title reign hanging in the balance.

While Cole is an elite talent, there is no question that his Undisputed Era stablemates played a significant role in helping him hold the title for more than a year. Because of that, there was some expectation that they would get involved Sunday.

Lumis has also had a hand in the rivalry between Dream and Undisputed Era as an unofficial ally of the former, so one of the big storylines entering Sunday's match was what role he would play.

Amid all the bells and whistles, Cole retained the belt yet again, which means Dream must now find his purpose in NXT without being able to challenge for the NXT Championship until the titleholder loses it.

