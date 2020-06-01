The Biggest Risk Every NFL Team Is Taking for 2020

0 of 32

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

Every NFL franchise wants to lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. However, that isn't a realistic dream for all 32 teams. Some can indeed stamp the Super Bowl as a major goal, but others are looking to rebuild rosters, develop quarterbacks or even jockey for future draft position.

Each individual goal comes with its own risks, and the biggest risks are often unique to the teams taking them.

Last year, for example, the New England Patriots risked entering the year with a substandard receiving corps, hoping Tom Brady still had enough magic in him to lift it to a championship level. The gamble failed, New England spent a second-round pick to acquire Mohamed Sanu, the Patriots were ousted in the first round of the postseason, and Brady is no longer with the team.

Had the Patriots invested more in their offensive weapons, all of this may have unfolded differently.

Here, we'll examine the biggest risk each team is taking heading into the 2020 campaign. Whether it's an on- or off-the-field risk, each of them could sink the coming season or cause negative long-term fallout for the franchise involved.