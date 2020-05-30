Cam Newton Rumors: QB Expected to Take Time Signing Amid Lack of Interest

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The market for free-agent quarterback Cam Newton has reportedly "cooled over the past month," which could lead the former Carolina Panthers starter to wait for teams to resume on-field activities following the coronavirus pandemic before signing a contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the update Saturday and noted uncertainty about Newton's health and willingness to accept a backup job have complicated his attempt to find a new team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

