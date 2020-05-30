Cam Newton Rumors: QB Expected to Take Time Signing Amid Lack of Interest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The market for free-agent quarterback Cam Newton has reportedly "cooled over the past month," which could lead the former Carolina Panthers starter to wait for teams to resume on-field activities following the coronavirus pandemic before signing a contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the update Saturday and noted uncertainty about Newton's health and willingness to accept a backup job have complicated his attempt to find a new team.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

