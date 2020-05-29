WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 29

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The May 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was set to determine the semifinals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

Jeff Hardy continued his redemption story against Daniel Bryan. AJ Styles looked to take out Elias on his way to the Intercontinental Championship.

Sonya Deville got into an argument with Lacey Evans on Twitter that led to a match. The Sassy Southern Belle would fight a red-hot Deville on the roll of her career.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross held a Tag Team Champion Summit on A Moment of Bliss with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E.

These moments had potential to truly get fans excited for WWE Backlash 2020 as long as WWE was willing to take some chances.