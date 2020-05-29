Knicks, Celtics Announce Reopening of Practice Facilities amid COVID-19

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Players for the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks can return to their teams' practice facilities for voluntary workouts.

The Knicks issued a statement Friday to announce the reopening of the MSG Training Center:

Per the Celtics' official announcement, the Auerbach Center will be open to players starting June 1.

"We're happy that our players will now have the option to work out individually in a safe environment at the Auerbach Center, and we hope it signals a step back towards playing basketball again," Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said.

A number of teams have reopened their training facilities since the NBA gave them the option to do so starting May 8.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers were the only teams that opened their doors on the first day they were allowed.

In the three weeks since, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat are among the teams that have followed suit.

The Knicks' decision to reopen comes in the wake of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement May 24 that sports teams can hold training camps in the state. The Brooklyn Nets opened their facilities Tuesday.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday he will issue an executive order June 1 allowing the pro sports teams in the state to resume practicing with safety precautions in place.

While there remains no official return plan for the NBA, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that commissioner Adam Silver told the Board of Governors on Friday that July 31 is a possible target date for games to resume.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.