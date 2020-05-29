Report: David Price to Pay Dodgers' Minor Leaguers $1K Each amid COVID-19

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Amid uncertainty around the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price is reportedly going to pay each of the team's minor leaguers $1,000.

As first reported by baseball journalist Francys Romero and confirmed by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Price will pay around 200 Dodgers minor leaguers not on the 40-man roster for the month of June.

