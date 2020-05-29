WNBA Tweets 'The Time for Change Is Now' Amid Protests in Minnesota, Kentucky

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The WNBA called for change Friday amid ongoing protests in Minnesota and Kentucky demanding justice in the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The league tweeted out an image of a fist raised with a basketball in the background and a message: "The time for change is now. Enough is enough."

The Minnesota Lynx issued a joint statement with the Timberwolves Thursday about Floyd's death while he in police custody in Minneapolis:

"Our community is grieving the senseless tragedy and death of George Floyd. The entire Timberwolves and Lynx organization shares its deepest sympathy with the Floyd family. We will work tirelessly to use our voices to influence change, encourage healing, and promote thoughtful action as we move forward."

Floyd died Monday at a hospital in Minneapolis. He was outside of a grocery store when he was apprehended by police officers, one of whom pinned Floyd to the ground by putting his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes while Floyd told the officers he couldn't breathe.

The four officers on the scene were fired, but prosecutors have not yet brought charges against anyone involved.

Floyd's death has sparked protests throughout the state of Minnesota over the past four days, with the National Guard arriving at Minneapolis, St. Paul and nearby suburbs.

Taylor, an EMT, died March 13 after being shot at least eight times by Louisville police, who were serving a search warrant and entered her apartment by force around 1 a.m. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought the police were intruders and fired at them. Her family said in a wrongful death lawsuit that officers did not announce themselves and were searching for a suspect who was already in custody.

Protests calling for justice in Taylor's death grew Thursday when audio of her boyfriend's 911 call was released.