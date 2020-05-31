Quick Takes on WWE's New 'Crowds,' Cody's Open Challenges, FTR's AEW Debut, More

0 of 5

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Although it's taken a few months, both WWE and All Elite Wrestling finally feel like they have found their footing when it comes to making the most of the empty-arena era and producing compelling television.

AEW, in particular, was hot off a critically acclaimed Double of Nothing pay-per-view and wasted no time in delivering an electric episode of Dynamite on Wednesday night. From FTR's debut to Cody announcing a weekly open challenge for his newly won TNT Championship, it was a newsworthy night that successfully set the stage for the coming months of AEW programming.

Meanwhile, WWE took a page out of AEW's playbook by putting Performance Center recruits and NXT Superstars in the crowd to act as an audience for Raw, SmackDown and NXT. While it didn't replicate the rowdy crowds each brand is known for, it was a step in the right direction and injected new life into the shows.

It was especially refreshing to have an audience in attendance for Apollo Crews' huge United States Championship victory against Andrade on Monday's Raw. Crews has been floundering for years, so this title reign will hopefully be what takes him to the next level in WWE.

Capping off the week was the announcement that Matt Riddle will be joining SmackDown. He has all the tools necessary to be a big player on Friday nights, but whether WWE will push him at the level he belongs remains to be seen.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Crews capturing the star-spangled prize and what's next for him, Riddle's upcoming blue brand debut, potential opponents for Cody's open challenge and more.