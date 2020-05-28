Report: Matt Judon Expects to Stay with Ravens, Avoid Trade After Franchise Tag

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens pass-rusher Matt Judon reportedly signed his franchise tag Thursday, and the presumption is for the 27-year-old to stay put.

"Despite being a candidate for trade interest this offseason, Baltimore OLB Matt Judon expects to be a Raven in 2020, per league source," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday evening.

The Ravens applied the franchise tag to Judon in mid-March, and he expressed a little frustration to Josina Anderson of ESPN:

By signing the deal, per Spotrac, the 2016 fifth-round pick will make $15.828 million in 2020.

Head coach John Harbaugh called re-signing Judon "a priority" for the Ravens during his season-ending press conference in December, but he admitted that it will be "very hard" to give him a long-term deal.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec updated the situation at the beginning of this month, reporting "no indication" that Judon and the Ravens would soon come to terms on a long-term contract while Baltimore still remains "determined to make things work."

Judon has leverage after recording a career-high 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 33 quarterback hits and 54 tackles across 16 regular-season starts last season.

The Ravens bolstered their pass rush around Judon this offseason. The team signed veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe to a one-year deal in free agency. Former LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen was taken in the first round (No. 28 overall) before former Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and former Ohio State outside linebacker Malik Harrison in the third round of April's draft.