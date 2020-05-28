Ravens' John Harbaugh Believes Lamar Jackson Will 'Take the Next Step'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson had one of the best individual seasons in NFL history in 2019. 

John Harbaugh thinks he can only do better. The Baltimore Ravens coach said he thinks Jackson will take "the next step" in 2020 by beating teams that crowd the line of scrimmage against the run.

"Those corners are going to be one-on-one and those safeties are going to be one-on-one against receivers, especially on some downfield throws, and we got to make them pay for it. We absolutely have to make them pay," Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "The ability to make them pay for tilting their defense toward stopping our run game with a really, really efficient passing game. I do believe that's the next step of this offense. I really do believe Lamar is going to take the next step."

