Patriots Rumors: Joe Thuney Not Expected to Get New Contract; to Play Under Tag

The New England Patriots and star guard Joe Thuney are reportedly not expected to agree on a new deal before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to a multiyear contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Didn't sound like there was much traction on talks," Rapoport noted.

The Patriots used the franchise tag on Thuney this offseason, and the lineman will now make $14.78 million in 2020 on a one-year deal before becoming a free agent in 2021.

Even without a long-term deal, keeping Thuney was an important move for a Patriots team in flux. It's been an offseason in which Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and got traded to Tampa Bay, and defensive players Jamie Collins Sr., Kyle Van Noy and Danny Shelton all departed.

The team is set to go into the 2020 season with either Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham as the starting quarterback. With uncertainty at the position for the first time in almost 20 years, keeping either passer upright is priority No. 1.

And Thuney is one of the better players at his position. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus listed him as the 91st-best player in the NFL last season, writing:

"The Patriots' offensive line took a major step back this season, but one player who went in the other direction was left guard Joe Thuney, who built on a couple of solid seasons to post the best overall PFF grade of his career. Thuney narrowly missed out on topping the 80.0 threshold in terms of overall grade and had the best single-game of his season in the playoffs as the team fell to the Titans in the wild-card round. Thuney was excellent as a pass blocker, allowing just one sack all season, his only one over the past two seasons combined."

That meant keeping him—even with limited salary-cap flexibility—was essential. With so many talented players leaving this offseason, retaining Thuney with the franchise tag was necessary for the Pats.

The downside is there is still uncertainty going forward surrounding the 27-year-old standout and his role within the organization.