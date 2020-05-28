Steelers' Art Rooney II Says Onside Kick Alternative Was 'Too Much of a Gimmick'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 28, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Owner Art Rooney ll of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Heinz Field on November 10, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday, NFL owners voted against replacing the onside kick with a 4th-and-15 attempt:

"I would say we're open to thinking about whether there's something we can do with the kickoff in a more traditional setting that might allow onside kicks to have a better chance of happening," Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II reasoned. "But this one was just a little bit too much of a gimmick. Coach [Mike] Tomlin and I just didn’t like the idea."

Atlanta Falcons CEO and president Rich McKay also offered insight:

Below is exactly what was voted on:

Owners approved three rule-change proposals for 2020:

The 4th-and-15 alternative not being among them isn't all that surprising given a similar idea proposed by the Denver Broncos was rejected in March 2019.

However, there seems to be a growing understanding within the league that the onside kick needs to at least be improved based upon declining recovery rates:

Last season, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, eight of 63 onside attempts (12.7 percent) were recovered.



Related

    MIN Didn't Want to Trade Diggs

    Vikings HC Mike Zimmer says team had no intention of trading the WR until Buffalo 'came in and gave us all those picks'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    MIN Didn't Want to Trade Diggs

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Hop Says He 'Definitely' Thinks He's Best WR in NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    D-Hop Says He 'Definitely' Thinks He's Best WR in NFL

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    LaFleur: Love Was Best Player Available

    Packers HC defends Green Bay's decision to trade up to select Utah State QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    LaFleur: Love Was Best Player Available

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Panthers Sign CB Eli Apple

    Carolina agrees to terms with cornerback, Apple had deal with Raiders earlier this offseason that fell through

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Panthers Sign CB Eli Apple

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report