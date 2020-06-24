Fresh MLB Power Rankings for All 30 Teams After 3-Month Hiatus

0 of 30

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2020 MLB season is finally back on track.

On Tuesday night, the MLBPA and MLB finally ironed out the remaining hurdles regarding health and safety protocols, and a deal was officially agreed upon following commissioner Rob Manfred's move to implement a 60-game season.

Spring training will resume on July 1, and a schedule is in place for the abbreviated season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN and several other sources.



At this point, it feels like the offseason was years ago, so ahead we've provided a quick refresher on the notable additions and losses for all 30 teams, along with a general outlook for each club.

All of that is packaged into a fresh version of our MLB power rankings, with teams ordered based on their outlook for the upcoming season.

Baseball is back!