Boxing Star Jermall Charlo Suspect in Police Investigation of Alleged Assault

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Boxer Jermall Charlo is being investigated as a suspect by Fort Bend County (Texas) authorities in an alleged assault, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, police were responding to a request for a welfare check at a residence in Missouri City, however, when they arrived "someone reported there was an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury during a party" at the home.

The assault allegedly took place on May 23 around 10 p.m.

Police confirmed to TMZ they're investigating the alleged assault and have named Charlo as a suspect. He has not been arrested or charged, and TMZ added that police officers "are mum on the details of the allegations."

Charlo, 30, is the current WBC middleweight title-holder. He has yet to lose in his professional career, with a record of 30-0 and 22 knockouts. He has defended the WBC middleweight belt three times and was previously the IBF junior middleweight champion, defending that title on three occasions as well.

Charlo last fought on Dec. 7, defeating Dennis Hogan by seventh-round TKO. His next fight and opponent has not yet been announced.