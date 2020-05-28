Alex Ovechkin, Leon Draisaitl Headline 2020 NHL Regular-Season Award Winners

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

As the NHL continues to make preparations for a 24-team playoff format, the league has announced its award winners for the 2019-20 regular season.

Per Steve Whyno of the Associated Press, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins shared the Maurice Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorers with 48 each; Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers won the Art Ross Trophy for recording an NHL-high 110 points.

Bruins goalies Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak received the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals, and the team took home the Presidents' Trophy with a league-best 100 points during the regular season.

Ovechkin has now won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in three straight seasons and for the ninth time in his career. No other player has won it more than twice since the award's inception in 1998-99.

The league's decision to announce award winners from the regular season comes two days after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman laid out a return-to-play plan.

According to Bettman, the NHL has deemed the regular season to be complete and 24 teams will take part in a modified playoff format. A start date and locations for the postseason are still being determined, but two cities will serve as hosts for Eastern and Western Conference teams. Training camps won't begin before July 1.

The top four teams in each conference will play an intraconference round-robin tournament to determine seeding. Teams seeded five through 12 will play a best-of-five series to determine the four teams that advance to the first round of the playoffs.

When the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, all 31 teams had completed between 68-71 games. The Bruins had a six-point lead over the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues for the league's best record.

Boston's 174 goals allowed and plus-53 goal differential also led the league.