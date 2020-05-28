A's Prospect Peter Bayer: I've 'Completely Lost Respect' for Team After Pay Cut

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 22: General view of the Oakland Athletics logos in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics prospect Peter Bayer spoke out about the organization's decision to stop paying minor leaguers after May 31. 

Speaking to Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, Bayer said he's "completely lost respect for everyone" in the A's organization who was involved in the decision and it "will be hard to go back to that team and hear them talk about how they care about their minor league players." 

Bayer also noted "a lot of people feel the same way," but they won't say it publicly. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    From MLB to Cocaine Dealer

    Caught with 44 lbs of cocaine. An affair. A plane crash. A blown fortune. @ScottMillerBbl explores All-Star Esteban Loaiza’s fall ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    From MLB to Cocaine Dealer

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Best, Worst and Outrageous of Simulated MLB Season

    Most shocking developments of Baseball Reference's simulated 2020 season 📲

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Best, Worst and Outrageous of Simulated MLB Season

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2013 MLB Draft 📝

    A trio of superstars headlines our 2013 do-over

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Re-Drafting the 2013 MLB Draft 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    A’s Scouting & Player Development Furloughs: What Does It Mean For The Future?

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    A’s Scouting & Player Development Furloughs: What Does It Mean For The Future?

    A's Farm
    via A's Farm