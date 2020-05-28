A's Prospect Peter Bayer: I've 'Completely Lost Respect' for Team After Pay Cut

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics prospect Peter Bayer spoke out about the organization's decision to stop paying minor leaguers after May 31.

Speaking to Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, Bayer said he's "completely lost respect for everyone" in the A's organization who was involved in the decision and it "will be hard to go back to that team and hear them talk about how they care about their minor league players."

Bayer also noted "a lot of people feel the same way," but they won't say it publicly.

