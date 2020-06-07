Karrion Kross Beats Tommaso Ciampa at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In his pay-per-view debut for WWE, Karrion Kross beat Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday night.

While it wasn't an entirely one-sided match, Kross was in control for most of the bout, which was an impressive feat considering what Ciampa has achieved in his numerous TakeOver encounters.

Upon getting locked in the Kross Jacket, Ciampa was unable to escape.

After several weeks of hyping his NXT debut, Kross finally made his presence felt on April 15. While Ciampa was cutting a backstage promo to concede Johnny Gargano was the better man following their final match the previous week, Kross jumped him and left him laying on the floor.

Kross made his in-ring debut on May 6 and left fans in awe due to his captivating entrance, complete with hardcore music, smoke, red lights and the presence of his girlfriend and manager, Scarlett.

After winning a couple of squash matches, he was confronted by Ciampa, who demanded a fight against Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The NXT newcomer quickly obliged due to his desire to put himself on the map in the brand in short order.

Ciampa acknowledged Kross is a special talent, but he reminded his rival that he is special, as well. The Blackheart played up to the notion that a match between them at TakeOver would be a spectacle, and that is precisely what it was.

Kross and Scarlett attempted to play mind games with Ciampa in the weeks leading up to the PPV. Kross even sent Scarlett on a scouting mission as she stood on the ramp and watched Ciampa during one of his tune-up matches.

Scarlett's presence actually seemed to shake Ciampa at first. Enhancement talent Leon Ruff got in some offense and took the fight to him, but The Blackheart eventually snapped out of it and won in dominant fashion.

While Ciampa's primary focus upon returning from a neck injury last year was the NXT Championship, Gargano knocked him off his path, and then Kross distracted him from resuming his pursuit of the title, as well.

Sunday's match was huge for both Superstars for different reasons. For Ciampa, a win could have gotten him back on track and put him on the path to go after the NXT belt once again.

Meanwhile, Kross simply needed to make a strong first impression and score a victory over one of NXT's biggest and most accomplished stars in order to prove he is a force to be reckoned with.

Unsurprisingly, Kross picked up the win at TakeOver: In Your House, which suggests he is poised to be a top heel for the brand in the coming months.

