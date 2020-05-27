2020 Alsco Uniforms 500: Start Time, TV Schedule, Odds, More for Postponed Race

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Alsco Uniforms 500 was postponed due to rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday night.

The NASCAR Cup Series race will instead run Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Charlotte hosted the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24, which Brad Keselowski improbably won after William Byron spun out and forced overtime. Chase Elliott had been leading and appeared to be cruising to victory before Byron's hiccup.

Elliott avenged his second-place Coca-Cola 600 finish, as well as a separate incident with Kyle Busch at the Toyota 500 on May 20, by defeating Busch in a Gander Trucks race Tuesday night:

Elliott is the hot name entering the Alsco Uniforms 500, but Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite.

Odds

Martin Truex Jr. (+500)

Chase Elliott (+550)

Alex Bowman (+650)

Kyle Busch (+700)

Kevin Harvick (+800)

Joey Logano (+1000)

Brad Keselowski (+1200)

Full race odds are available at Caesars Sportsbook.

Race Information

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app

Starting Lineup

Truex finished sixth in the Coca-Cola 600. The No. 19 car won the event in 2016 and '19, as well as the 2017 Bank of America 500 at Charlotte. Truex has 235 points in the Cup Series standings, tied with Keselowski and 56 points behind Harvick's field-leading 291 points.

Logano, having won two races this season, is second on the leaderboard with 268 points, while Bowman is in third with 266 points.

Bowman captured Stages 1 and 2 in the Coca-Cola 600 before crossing the finish line in a disappointing 19th place. The No. 88 car has only won the Auto Club 400 on March 1.

Busch won last year's Cup Series but sits in ninth place thus far this season. The No. 18 car has only led for 14 laps but has still managed to earn four top-five and four top-10 finishes.

NASCAR announced earlier Wednesday that starting lineups will be decided through a "random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points" until the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21.