Damian Lillard on 'Meaningless' Games Comments: 'We Want to Play for Something'

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard made headlines when he said he only wanted to return to finish the 2019-20 NBA season if his team had a legitimate opportunity to make the playoffs, and he provided additional context Wednesday.

Lillard appeared on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby (conversation starts immediately in the video) and said his comments were "taken out of context because it was a casual conversation."

He also clarified that "it wasn't a demonstrative statement. I was just saying we've been off for two months, and if we come back, we want to play for something."

He pointed to the risk of injury and health concerns with coming back amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed he wants to play, but only for a chance to make playoffs.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Lillard's initial comments, which made waves on Tuesday:

"If we come back and they're just like, 'We're adding a few games to finish the regular season,' and they're throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don't have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I'm going to be with my team because I'm a part of the team. But I'm not going to be participating. I'm telling you that right now. And you can put that in there."

