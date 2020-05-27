Damian Lillard on 'Meaningless' Games Comments: 'We Want to Play for Something'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 127-117. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard made headlines when he said he only wanted to return to finish the 2019-20 NBA season if his team had a legitimate opportunity to make the playoffs, and he provided additional context Wednesday.  

Lillard appeared on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby (conversation starts immediately in the video) and said his comments were "taken out of context because it was a casual conversation."

He also clarified that "it wasn't a demonstrative statement. I was just saying we've been off for two months, and if we come back, we want to play for something." 

He pointed to the risk of injury and health concerns with coming back amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed he wants to play, but only for a chance to make playoffs.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Lillard's initial comments, which made waves on Tuesday:

"If we come back and they're just like, 'We're adding a few games to finish the regular season,' and they're throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don't have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I'm going to be with my team because I'm a part of the team. But I'm not going to be participating. I'm telling you that right now. And you can put that in there."

            

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Carmelo, Jordan Brand Announce Full-Ride Scholarships for 32 Students 

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Carmelo, Jordan Brand Announce Full-Ride Scholarships for 32 Students 

    NBC Sports Northwest
    via NBC Sports Northwest

    Ranking Knicks HC Candidates 📝

    @highkin ranks five coaches New York should consider after report Leon Rose is starting the HC search ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Knicks HC Candidates 📝

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame: LeBron Should Win MVP 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame: LeBron Should Win MVP 🏆

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 4 NBA Teams May Have Play-Ins

    Blazers, Kings, Spurs and Pels may get shot to make the playoffs with NBA considering possible play-in games

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 4 NBA Teams May Have Play-Ins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report