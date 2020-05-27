NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31 Amid COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 27, 2020

FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA tournament college basketball in Pittsburgh.
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The recruiting dead period for all NCAA sports has been extended through July 31, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced Wednesday:

"The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus," Pennsylvania athletic director and council chair M. Grace Calhoun said, alluding to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July."

The NCAA officially defines a dead period as follows: "During a dead period a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period."  

The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships on March 12. The organization banned in-person recruiting and granted eligibility relief for spring student-athletes on March 13:

Initially, in-person recruitment was suspended through April 15. It was extended to May 31, then again through June 30 before Wednesday's announcement.

It was decided on May 22 that voluntary activities for all Division I sports will be allowed beginning June 1.

