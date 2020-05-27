Jets' Quincy Enunwa Hopes to Resume NFL Career After 'Devastating' Neck Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the entire 2020 season because of a neck injury, but he still plans to return to the NFL if he is cleared.

"If I'm capable of playing, then that's what I'll do," Enunwa said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "If it comes down to the fact that the doctors say I can't, there's not much I can do. There's really nothing I can do there, but if I have the ability to [play], the passion will always be there, the want-to will always be there."

Neck problems cost him all of 2017 and limited him to just one game in 2019. Earlier this month, the Jets placed him on the physically unable to perform list to rule him out for all of next year, which Enunwa called "devastating."

The 2014 sixth-round pick has showed a lot of promise when healthy, especially in 2016 when he totaled 58 catches for a team-high 857 receiving yards.

After missing 2017, he returned in 2018 with 38 catches for 449 receiving yards.

"I think, aside from obviously my neck, the physical ability will always be there," Enunwa said. "It's really just about me going for the ride, I guess, because I'm not in control of that part anymore."

The Jets could certainly use production if he eventually gets medically cleared.

With Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas leaving in free agency, the team only returned one receiver (Jamison Crowder) with over 300 receiving yards last season. The Jets added Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims in the offseason, but both are unproven as go-to options in the NFL.

A healthy Enunwa would be a valuable addition for quarterback Sam Darnold and the Jets offense in 2021 or beyond.