NFL Sky Judge Proposals Reportedly Withdrawn Ahead of Rules Meeting

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL owners will vote virtually on rules change proposals Thursday, but one rule was taken off the table Wednesday.

"Both 'sky judge' proposals are being withdrawn prior to tomorrow's virtual meeting on rule changes, sources say," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relayed. "Expect the NFL to still test some expanded booth-to-official communication system in the preseason. But no officiating personnel added for 2020."

NFL.com's Judy Battista outlined what the proposed "sky judge" rule entailed last week:

"The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers have both proposed the addition of a booth umpire—otherwise known as a sky judge— as an eighth game official. Those two teams also have proposed the addition of a senior technology advisor to the referee to assist the officiating crew.