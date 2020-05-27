NFL Sky Judge Proposals Reportedly Withdrawn Ahead of Rules Meeting

NFL Sky Judge Proposals Reportedly Withdrawn Ahead of Rules MeetingMay 27, 2020
NFL owners will vote virtually on rules change proposals Thursday, but one rule was taken off the table Wednesday.
"Both 'sky judge' proposals are being withdrawn prior to tomorrow's virtual meeting on rule changes, sources say," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relayed. "Expect the NFL to still test some expanded booth-to-official communication system in the preseason. But no officiating personnel added for 2020."
NFL.com's Judy Battista outlined what the proposed "sky judge" rule entailed last week:
"The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers have both proposed the addition of a booth umpire—otherwise known as a sky judge— as an eighth game official. Those two teams also have proposed the addition of a senior technology advisor to the referee to assist the officiating crew.
"The competition committee sent a report to teams last month, in which it stated support for further analysis of on-field officials being assisted by officiating personnel who would have access to a video feed. The officiating department is working with on-field officials to figure out how video feeds could assist them. So, even if owners do not pass either of the new proposals outright next week, it is likely a version of some kind of addition to the officiating crew could be tested in the preseason for possible further implementation."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
