McCarthy: Full Confidence Dak Prescott Will Be Ready Amid Cowboys Contract Talks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to negotiate a long-term deal with Dak Prescott, head coach Mike McCarthy is optimistic the quarterback won't miss a beat.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call Wednesday, McCarthy said he has "full confidence that [Prescott will] be ready to go."

There was initially some concern among Cowboys fans when McCarthy told NFL Network's Jane Slater in January that he hadn't yet been in contact with Prescott.

Prescott will be with the Cowboys in 2020 after receiving the franchise tag in March. The 26-year-old is guaranteed $31.4 million next season on the one-year tender.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reported earlier this month that Dallas has an offer on the table worth $35 million annually and $106 million guaranteed.

One potential holdup, per USA Today's Jori Epstein, is Prescott's desire for a four-year contract. That would allow him to become a free agent after the 2023 season when he's 30 years old, instead of waiting another year to hit the open market.

Regardless of what happens with the negotiations, Prescott seems poised for another strong season after a breakout 2019. The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed 65.1 percent of his passes last season.

The Cowboys will be hoping for better success in 2020 under McCarthy. They missed the playoffs last season after losing four of their final six games to finish 8-8 overall.