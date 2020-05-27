McCarthy: Full Confidence Dak Prescott Will Be Ready Amid Cowboys Contract Talks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to negotiate a long-term deal with Dak Prescott, head coach Mike McCarthy is optimistic the quarterback won't miss a beat.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call Wednesday, McCarthy said he has "full confidence that [Prescott will] be ready to go."

There was initially some concern among Cowboys fans when McCarthy told NFL Network's Jane Slater in January that he hadn't yet been in contact with Prescott. 

Prescott will be with the Cowboys in 2020 after receiving the franchise tag in March. The 26-year-old is guaranteed $31.4 million next season on the one-year tender. 

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reported earlier this month that Dallas has an offer on the table worth $35 million annually and $106 million guaranteed. 

One potential holdup, per USA Today's Jori Epstein, is Prescott's desire for a four-year contract. That would allow him to become a free agent after the 2023 season when he's 30 years old, instead of waiting another year to hit the open market.

Regardless of what happens with the negotiations, Prescott seems poised for another strong season after a breakout 2019. The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed 65.1 percent of his passes last season. 

The Cowboys will be hoping for better success in 2020 under McCarthy. They missed the playoffs last season after losing four of their final six games to finish 8-8 overall. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Every Team's Smartest Offseason Move

    The move that has Cowboys fans feeling good 📲

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Every Team's Smartest Offseason Move

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys Counting on Coaching Changes for Improvement

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Counting on Coaching Changes for Improvement

    Jess Haynie
    via Inside The Star

    History Shows Dak Will Get Paid, So Cowboys Must Pay Up

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    History Shows Dak Will Get Paid, So Cowboys Must Pay Up

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Inside Capital One's The Match

    From pant rips to rainstorms to wind sprints: behind-the-scenes stories from Tiger/Manning vs. Phil/Brady ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Capital One's The Match

    Sam Gilbert
    via Bleacher Report