Tom Brady Selling Customized 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Edition for $300,000

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

If you are in need of a new vehicle and have $300,000 to spare, you can buy the customized 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Becker Automotive Design listed the vehicle for sale with a message from Brady:

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won't be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

According to the listing, the Escalade includes a mobile office, a 32-inch high-definition LCD television screen and a high-end mobile internet router. The price of the car brand-new was $350,000.

In addition to those features, the SUV only has 13,000 miles on it.

Brady memorabilia tend to be in high demand, so what better way for collectors to celebrate arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history than by driving his custom SUV?