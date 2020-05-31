Grading Every NBA General Manager's Moves from the Past 3 Seasons

0 of 28

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

NBA general managers are already some of the most scrutinized professionals in the sport, so which ones have done the best and worst at their jobs?

While examining a "what have you done for me lately?" role, we'll only grade GMs on their performance over the past three years (or less, if newly hired).

Did your favorite team's GM pull off a blockbuster trade in 2009? Won't be considered here. Did that 2014 first-round pick turn into a bust? The selection will be granted immunity for this exercise. We're only concerned with recent job performance.

GMs often share duties with other members of the front office, such as team presidents and assistant GMs. While the general manager might not have put the finishing touch on a transaction, all moves by the team will be treated as if they were responsible, for better or worse. Only draft picks, trades and other moves from the summer of 2017 until now count.

Here's how every GM grades out over the last three seasons.