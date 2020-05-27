WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27May 28, 2020
On the May 27 edition of NXT, a legend returned as Kurt Angle arrived to referee the brutal NXT Pit Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. Inside a steel cage, the only way to win was by submission or knockout.
Charlotte Flair competed on the black-and-gold brand with a mystery partner against her future NXT TakeOver: In Your House opponents Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai.
After a surprise three-way tie in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament, Kushida fought Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas for a spot in the finals against El Hijo del Fantasma.
William Regal promised to address Adam Cole's concerns about The Velveteen Dream. The leader of the Undisputed Era wanted to make sure their likely title rematch was Dream's last match.
This show had a chance to make a lasting impression with several huge matches along the way.
Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Kushida vs Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas
In a chaotic triple threat to start the show, each man desperately fought for every inch in this contest. Kushida went off on both men with his technical style, and he looked to be easily the favorite to pull through.
However, as the Japanese Superstar trapped Jake Atlas in the Sakuraba Lock, Drake Maverick slipped in and draped an arm over Atlas to take the surprise three count.
Afterward, El Hijo del Fantasma came out to shake the hand of his future opponent.
Backstage, Maverick was asked about Atlas tapping at the same time the referee counted three. The underdog wanted a definitive win, but Kushida told him to go win this tournament as his career is on the line.
Result
Maverick def. Kushida and Atlas by pinfall to advance to the finals of the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament.
Grade
B+
Analysis
While there is no real telling what WWE is doing with Maverick when his contract expires, his story has been incredible to watch. He has gone from doing nothing to defeating some of the best up-and-coming cruiserweights in the business.
He has shaped this tournament more than anyone else, including some fantastic talent. It will be interesting to see what happens with Fantasma in the finals. If Maverick wins, he has certainly earned a new contract.
Johnny Gargano vs. Adrian Alanis
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walk out to introduce the Gargano Invitational for the "good hands" in NXT. He wants to help young guys get their start. He makes Adrian Alanis tap out to the Gargano Escape for a quick tap out.
Afterward, Keith Lee and Mia Yim are shown eating dinner. They make fun of Gargano and LeRae for their self-absorbed attitude. Tegan Nox arrives with pizza, though she ate most of it.
Result
Gargano def. Alanis by submission.
Grade
C+
Analysis
The comedy here didn't entirely work, but the story has serious potential. Lee and Yim work well off each other as do Gargano and LeRae. This rivalry only grows more unique with time.
If The Rebel Heart is repeatedly winning squash matches, it will not do much for anyone involved unless someone sneaks out a win. He certainly doesn't need to beat up on developmental talent for a minute each show.
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Tegan Nox stood in the corner of Shotzi Blackheart while Dakota Kai helped out Raquel Gonzalez. While Gonzalez used her size to punish Blackheart, the green-haired Superstar refused to give in.
During Blackheart's comeback, Candice LeRae confronted Tegan Nox, causing her to miss as Kai got involved. This allowed her to hit a one-arm powerbomb for the victory.
Result
Gonzalez def. Blackheart by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
These two were never going to have a great match. Both women are too inexperienced to put on a consistent match. However, they also showed potential here. Blackheart has serious athletic gifts, and Gonzalez is a powerhouse the division needs.
The story was what carried this. Blackheart and Nox are good foils for Kai and Gonzalez. This is the most consistently built story in the women's division.