WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

On the May 27 edition of NXT, a legend returned as Kurt Angle arrived to referee the brutal NXT Pit Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. Inside a steel cage, the only way to win was by submission or knockout.

Charlotte Flair competed on the black-and-gold brand with a mystery partner against her future NXT TakeOver: In Your House opponents Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai.

After a surprise three-way tie in the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament, Kushida fought Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas for a spot in the finals against El Hijo del Fantasma.

William Regal promised to address Adam Cole's concerns about The Velveteen Dream. The leader of the Undisputed Era wanted to make sure their likely title rematch was Dream's last match.

This show had a chance to make a lasting impression with several huge matches along the way.