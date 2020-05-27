Tom Brady Talks Lessons He Learned Playing Capital One's 'The Match' in IG Post

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady was on the losing end of Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity," but he did have some positive takeaways from the experience.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke down the lessons learned from last Sunday's golf exhibition in an Instagram post:

1. Amazing what happens when groups of people come together for the common good.

2. Peyton is still as clutch as ever. 💯

3. I did not escape the inclement weather...heavy stuff...ALL DAY.

4. I shouldn’t wear the same pants to golf that I wear to church. 🤬

5. As great as @philmickelson is as a golfer, he is a better man, coach and teammate and potentially has the best calves on the PGA Tour.

6. I really enjoy golf...at halftime of football games we get checked for concussions, in golf, you get refreshments.

7. It was nice to be the young guy again. 👍🏼

8. @tigerwoods was a great host and champion, and I was especially thankful he missed that putt on the 7th hole...had he made it, I would have just went home. 😂

9. I’m sticking to my day job 🏈

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson 1-up in the 18-hole match that featured a lot of rain as well as a lot of entertainment for fans.

The match also helped raise $20 million for COVID-19 relief through donations from the players, sponsors, other supporters and WarnerMedia.

Brady struggled for much of the day, but came through with a few big moments, including his hole-out from the fairway. He also knocked in an eagle putt on No. 11 during the alternate shot format. Manning also showcased his golf chops with some impressive shots.