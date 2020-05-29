B/R Roundtable: Where Does Trevor Lawrence Rank in Greatest QB Prospects?

0 of 6

To say Trevor Lawrence burst onto the scene in 2018 is one whopper of an understatement.

After taking over for Kelly Bryant partway into the season, all Lawrence did as a true freshman was throw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions while leading the Clemson Tigers to an undefeated season and national championship.

It was arguably the greatest debut season we've ever seen from a young signal-caller.

There were some bumps in the road early in his second year, but Lawrence passed for 3,665 yards and 36 scores with eight picks while leading the Tigers to a second consecutive College Football Playoff.

Lawrence didn't lose a game at Clemson until last year's title-game defeat to LSU.

As the strong-armed 6'6", 220-pounder heads into what will all but certainly be his last collegiate season, some are wondering not only whether he will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but also if he might be the best prospect under center in recent memory.

To that end, we've gathered the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report and asked them a question…

Where does Trevor Lawrence rank among the greatest QB prospects of all time?

The writers who participated in this piece are, in order of submission: NFL Analyst Gary Davenport, NFL Features Lead Writer Tyler Dunne, NFL National Lead Writer Mike Freeman, NFL Analyst Brad Gagnon, NFL Analyst Brent Sobleski and NFL National Lead Writer Mike Tanier.