Lions' Jamal Agnew Expected to Change Positions from CB to WR This Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jamal Agnew #39 of the Detroit Lions carries the ball 100 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are moving Jamal Agnew from cornerback to wide receiver as they prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

In his most recent column, NBC Sports' Peter King noted Agnew was attending virtual meetings with the Lions' wideouts. The Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett wrote Tuesday the Lions are looking for him to make a full-time transition to offense.

Agnew has largely been relegated to special teams during his three years in Detroit. He was an All-Pro as a punt returner in 2017. In 32 career appearances, he has 26 tackles and five fumble recoveries.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

