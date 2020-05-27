Lions' Jamal Agnew Expected to Change Positions from CB to WR This Season

Elsa/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are moving Jamal Agnew from cornerback to wide receiver as they prepare for the 2020 NFL season.

In his most recent column, NBC Sports' Peter King noted Agnew was attending virtual meetings with the Lions' wideouts. The Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett wrote Tuesday the Lions are looking for him to make a full-time transition to offense.

Agnew has largely been relegated to special teams during his three years in Detroit. He was an All-Pro as a punt returner in 2017. In 32 career appearances, he has 26 tackles and five fumble recoveries.

