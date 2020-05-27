5-Star Center Moussa Cisse Reclassifies to 2020; Kentucky, More in Top 6 Schools

Source: 247Sports.com

The 2020 college basketball recruiting class received a boost on Wednesday with star center Moussa Cisse reclassifying.

Cisse told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he will earn his high school diploma as soon as next week when he finishes "the last two core classes" he requires to qualify and attend college this fall:

"I am trying to find the best way to the NBA. I want to see how my college career will go, but if I do well, I will definitely try to make a move to the NBA. Unfortunately I wasn't able to compete at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp scrimmages because of Tennessee rules. I was invited to the Nike Hoop Summit, which was canceled, and I missed playing in the EYBL again this summer, so I will try to catch up with what I lost in college and make sure NBA teams learn more about me. I have a lot of work to do."

Cisse added he has narrowed his list of schools down to six, including Kentucky, LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis and Georgetown.

Per 247Sports, Cisse is a 5-star prospect who was the No. 8 prospect in the 2021 class before he reclassified.

