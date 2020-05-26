Tyson Fury: Mike Tyson Exhibition Boxing Match Was Discussed, Didn't Materialize

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he was offered an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson, though it doesn't sound as though the matchup will come to fruition.

"I had a phone call saying, 'Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?'" he told BT Sport. "I said, 'Hell yeah,' but I don't think anything's materialized out of it, to be honest."

