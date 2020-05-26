Tyson Fury: Mike Tyson Exhibition Boxing Match Was Discussed, Didn't Materialize

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

Tyson Fury, of England, celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he was offered an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson, though it doesn't sound as though the matchup will come to fruition. 

"I had a phone call saying, 'Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?'" he told BT Sport. "I said, 'Hell yeah,' but I don't think anything's materialized out of it, to be honest."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    WBA to test COVID protocol at Saturday event

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    WBA to test COVID protocol at Saturday event

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Oleksandr Usyk Unafraid of Dereck Chisora’s Pressure Style

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Oleksandr Usyk Unafraid of Dereck Chisora’s Pressure Style

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Usyk: Chisora can’t hit what he can’t see

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Usyk: Chisora can’t hit what he can’t see

    Wil Esco
    via Bad Left Hook

    Cody Rhodes Talks Tyson's Appearance at AEW Double or Nothing

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Cody Rhodes Talks Tyson's Appearance at AEW Double or Nothing

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report