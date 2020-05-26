NHL's Top Goal Scorer, Points Leader, Award Candidates After Shortened Season

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman officially closed the book on the 2019-20 regular season Tuesday as the league moves forward with a 24-team tournament as it begins a return-to-play process.

For the purpose of recordkeeping, all statistics recorded as of March 12, when the season stopped, are now final. That means there's some hardware to hand out.

While it may seem anticlimactic to declare winners via a video call like Bettman did, there was no shortage of remarkable performances this season that deserve recognition.

Here's how the winners break down

Individual Awards

(Likely finalists in italics)

Art Ross Trophy (most points): Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers (110 points, 43 goals, 67 assists)

Maurice Richard Trophy (most goals): David Pastrnak, W, Boston Bruins (48 goals), Alex Ovechkin, C, Washington Capitals (48 goals)

William M. Jennings Trophy (fewest goals allowed min. 25 games): Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins (174 goals allowed)

Hart Memorial Trophy (Most Valuable Player): Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers; David Pastrnak, W, Boston Bruins; Alex Ovechkin, C, Washington Capitals



Vezina Trophy (best goaltender): Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins; Jake Allen, St. Louis Blues; Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars



James Norris Memorial Trophy (best defenseman): John Carlson, Washington Capitals; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Frank J. Selke Trophy (best defensive forward): Patrice Bergeron, C, Boston Bruins; Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning; Sean Couturier, C, Philadelphia Flyers

Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year): Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche; Quinn Hughes, D, Vancouver Canucks; Dominik Kubalik, W, Chicago Blackhawks



Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year): Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins; Sheldon Keefe, Toronto Maple Leafs; Alain Vigneault, Philadelphia Flyers

Team Awards

Presidents' Trophy (best overall record): Boston Bruins (44-14-12, 100 points)

Atlantic Division Champions: Boston Bruins (44-14-12, 100 points)

Metropolitan Division Champions: Washington Capitals (41-20-8, 90 points)

Central Division Champions: St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, 94 points)

Pacific Division Champions: Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, 86 points)

Not only did the Boston Bruins put together the best overall regular season, they have the best goalie tandem in the league thanks to Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak and arguably the best goal scorer in David Pastrnak.

Boston wins the Atlantic Division for the first team since 2013-14, ending the Tampa Bay Lightning's quest for a third straight division title. Fittingly, each of the last two times the Bruins have won the division, they've also clinched the Presidents' Trophy.

The Washington Capitals, once again led by Alex Ovechkin, win their fifth consecutive Metropolitan Division title, though it was shockingly close. The Capitals finished with 90 points, thanks to a two-goal, third-period comeback on March 9 against the Buffalo Sabres to push the game into overtime. By forcing OT, the Caps were awarded one point in the standings, though they ultimately lost 3-2 in a shootout. That extra point gave Washington its 90th on the year.

The Philadelphia Flyers, which finished with 89 points, had an opportunity to take over first place on March 10 but fell 2-0 to the Bruins. Play was halted across the league on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the Central Division, the St. Louis Blues will hang a banner after finishing third in the division in 2018-19, while the Vegas Golden Knights clinch the Pacific Division for the second time in three years.

Individual trophies and awards are typically handed out at the NHL Awards show following the conclusion of the playoffs. However, the 2020 ceremony is currently postponed. No timeline has been given to reschedule the event.