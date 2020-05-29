Time for Charlotte Flair to Make Permanent WWE Raw Return After Botched NXT Run

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As if it wasn't already evident enough, Charlotte Flair's recent Raw, SmackDown and NXT appearances have made it quite clear that her run as WWE NXT women's champion has run its course.

It might only be a few weeks since she knocked off Rhea Ripley for the title in a barn burner at WrestleMania 36, but the time has already come for her to drop the belt and return to the red brand where she belongs.

To the company's credit, Charlotte heading back to her old stomping grounds was an intriguing idea. It allowed her to mix it up with a fresh batch of opponents and bring additional star power to the black-and-gold brand, but the experiment has yet to pay dividends.

NXT's weekly television ratings remain stagnant, none of her opponents have benefited from being beaten by her, and the Raw women's division needs her now more than ever. The longer she remains with NXT, the more damage that will be done.

She'll put the gold up for grabs in a Triple Threat match against Ripley and Io Shirai on June 7 at TakeOver: In Your House, which will hopefully be where her reign comes to an end. From there, WWE can begin the process of phasing her out of NXT and get back to focusing on the talent of tomorrow.

Here are five reasons why The Queen's latest NXT stint failed to live up to expectations.