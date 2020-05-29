Time for Charlotte Flair to Make Permanent WWE Raw Return After Botched NXT RunMay 29, 2020
Time for Charlotte Flair to Make Permanent WWE Raw Return After Botched NXT Run
As if it wasn't already evident enough, Charlotte Flair's recent Raw, SmackDown and NXT appearances have made it quite clear that her run as WWE NXT women's champion has run its course.
It might only be a few weeks since she knocked off Rhea Ripley for the title in a barn burner at WrestleMania 36, but the time has already come for her to drop the belt and return to the red brand where she belongs.
To the company's credit, Charlotte heading back to her old stomping grounds was an intriguing idea. It allowed her to mix it up with a fresh batch of opponents and bring additional star power to the black-and-gold brand, but the experiment has yet to pay dividends.
NXT's weekly television ratings remain stagnant, none of her opponents have benefited from being beaten by her, and the Raw women's division needs her now more than ever. The longer she remains with NXT, the more damage that will be done.
She'll put the gold up for grabs in a Triple Threat match against Ripley and Io Shirai on June 7 at TakeOver: In Your House, which will hopefully be where her reign comes to an end. From there, WWE can begin the process of phasing her out of NXT and get back to focusing on the talent of tomorrow.
Here are five reasons why The Queen's latest NXT stint failed to live up to expectations.
Charlotte Already Feels Overexposed
The belief among fans when Charlotte captured the NXT Women's Championship on The Grandest of Them All was that she'd become exclusive to NXT.
Although Rhea Ripley appeared on Raw during WrestleMania season while NXT women's champion, there was no reason for The Queen to continuing pulling double-duty as well.
Not only has she been all over both brands since The Show of Shows, but she's also managed to have a presence on SmackDown thanks to the all-new brand-to-brand invitational, which allows Superstars from SmackDown and Raw to switch shows up to four times a year.
Last week alone, she defeated Ruby Riott on Raw, showed up at the end of NXT to attack Ripley and Io Shirai, and then lost to Bayley in a champion vs. champion match on SmackDown. As tremendous of a performer as Charlotte is, even she shouldn't be all over WWE programming.
When she is, she runs the risk of overexposure and burning the audience out on her quicker.
Perhaps her NXT Women's Championship run wouldn't feel like it's lasted a year had she stayed with the brand and not ventured over to Raw and SmackDown as frequently as she has done. The whole purpose of The Queen returning to NXT was so it would feel special, but it's safe to say she overstayed her welcome a while ago.
She's done far more to hurt the brand's burgeoning women's division than help it.
NXT Women's Division Doesn't Need Help from Raw or SmackDown
Six months ago, it was hard to argue against NXT having the strongest women's division in wrestling. The talent was there, the matches were phenomenal, and women's wrestling had never felt more important than it did during that period.
That included the ladies of NXT getting a decisive win over Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series in November. That sent the message that NXT's women's division was perfectly capable of holding its own and didn't need any extra star power from the main roster.
Of course, that didn't stop WWE from making Charlotte a regular on their roster again heading into WrestleMania 36 and positioning her as the No. 1 contender to the title. It was cool to see Rhea Ripley and the NXT Women's Championship get some shine on Raw, but the division never needed the boost, and the decision to bring in The Queen quickly proved to be unnecessary.
In addition to the obvious names such as Ripley and Io Shiari, the women's scene in NXT is loaded with prospects. Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green and Shotzi Blackheart are all waiting for an opportunity to break out but are currently being overshadowed by Charlotte.
In other words, The Queen would be more of an asset to Raw right now, especially considering how depleted that division has become after Becky Lynch began an extended leave of absence.
The Becky Lynch Void Needs to Be Filled
The Raw women's division was already lacking in star power, but Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy and leaving for the foreseeable future makes matters much worse.
As it stands, few women in the division actually matter. Liv Morgan is still in the process of being built back up, Natalya and Ruby Riott rarely win, Shayna Baszler can't win when it matters most, Bianca Belair has largely been relegated to Main Event, and The IIconics are in the tag team ranks.
That leaves Asuka and Nia Jax, who are in the middle of a rivalry over the Raw Women's Championship. They aren't nearly enough, meaning Charlotte's presence is necessary to fill the void Lynch has left behind.
The issue here is that The Queen never truly left Raw, so returning to the flagship show after spending time in NXT doesn't mean as much as it should. After all, she attempted to become the No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match on Monday and came up short.
Without Charlotte in NXT, the rest of that roster will have no problem picking up where they left off prior to her run.
The woes with the Raw women's division won't be solved overnight with The Queen coming back, but it would easier for WWE to insert her into storylines if she wasn't bouncing back and forth between the two brands.
NXT Ratings Have Barely Budged with Charlotte on the Show
If WWE's main reason for putting the NXT Women's Championship on Charlotte was to boost the ratings for the Wednesday night show, then its plan backfired in a big way.
Aside from a two-week period in which NXT barely beat out AEW Dynamite by a few thousand viewers in April, it hasn't come close to winning the "Wednesday Night Wars" against its rival promotion at any point in the past seven months.
It isn't for a lack of trying, either, as NXT has seemingly done everything imaginable to increase its numbers but to no avail.
Finn Balor has had a career resurgence on the brand he once called home, so perhaps WWE figured Charlotte would bring similar success if she were to be brought back on a regular basis. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.
Truth be told, casual viewers have zero incentive to want to tune in to see her on Wednesday nights if they already saw her on Raw two days earlier. It doesn't help that the formula of her coming out, cutting a promo and beating her opponent with relative ease got old almost immediately.
She doesn't seem to be a big draw ratings-wise, at least in NXT. The same can be said about the rest of the roster as well, but recruiting Raw and SmackDown talent for NXT so it can compete with All Elite Wrestling will not have the effect officials are hoping for.
Charlotte has proved that.
No One Has Benefited from Her Title Reign
It would be one thing if Charlotte dominated the entire NXT women's division and was being built up just to be beaten by someone for the NXT Women's Championship, but it's been established that she's well above everyone else in the division.
From a storyline standpoint, it makes sense because of her many accomplishments. Then again, that just means she had no business joining the brand in the first place if there was never a plan in place for her to help elevate someone.
As a result of how Charlotte has been booked, no one in the NXT women's division feels remotely as special as her. Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, for example, had a ton of momentum earlier this year but now just seem like average challengers of the month ahead of TakeOver: In Your House.
The Queen doesn't need to be losing every match, but she isn't getting anyone more over than they were previously. Ripley was at the peak of her popularity before losing the title, and if she regains it In Your House, it begs the question: What was the point of this experiment in the first place?
Some of the brand's biggest female players, including Bianca Belair, Ripley and Mia Yim, have all fallen to Charlotte and were no better off following their losses.
With NXT having essentially become "The Charlotte Flair Show," WWE needs to move her back to Raw before the division suffers more than it already has.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.