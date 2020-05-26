Report: Dodgers Employees to Receive Tiered Salary Cuts Beginning June 1

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2020

A blue-painted roof with Los Angeles Dodgers logo painted by South Los Angeles artist and Dodger fan Hector
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly institute tiered pay cuts for full-time employees to avoid furloughs or layoffs.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the pay cuts will be from zero to 35 percent and only impact employees making over $75,000. The organization's highest-paid employees will take the largest pay decreases.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Highest-Paid in MLB Get Biggest Cuts

    In owners’ latest proposal, salaries of highest-paid players in baseball would take biggest cuts, upwards of 60%

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Report: Highest-Paid in MLB Get Biggest Cuts

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: A's to Furlough Scouts, Others

    Oakland to have 'widespread' furloughs throughout organization, with some who remain taking pay cuts

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: A's to Furlough Scouts, Others

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    10-Year Vet P Bud Norris Talks Best Baseball & Betting Stories

    •Golfing for cash w/ Trout & Verlander •Secrets of the team plane card games •Thoughts on when MLB will return

    MLB logo
    MLB

    10-Year Vet P Bud Norris Talks Best Baseball & Betting Stories

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Re-Drafting the 2012 MLB Draft 📝

    Does Carlos Correa still go No. 1 in our re-draft?

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Re-Drafting the 2012 MLB Draft 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report