Report: Dodgers Employees to Receive Tiered Salary Cuts Beginning June 1

Report: Dodgers Employees to Receive Tiered Salary Cuts Beginning June 1May 26, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly institute tiered pay cuts for full-time employees to avoid furloughs or layoffs.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the pay cuts will be from zero to 35 percent and only impact employees making over $75,000. The organization's highest-paid employees will take the largest pay decreases.
