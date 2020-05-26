Peter King: Antonio Brown Seahawks Buzz 'Meaningless' Due to Looming Suspension

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Though Russell Wilson is apparently on board with the Seattle Seahawks' potential pursuit of free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, it may be a nonstarter with the team for the time being.

During an appearance Tuesday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, NBC Sports' Peter King said he found any speculation linking Brown with the Seahawks "fairly meaningless" because Brown is facing a possible suspension from the NFL.

710 ESPN Seattle's John Clayton reported Wednesday that Wilson "would love to add" Brown ahead of the 2020 season.

