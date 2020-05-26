Cody Rhodes Talks Mike Tyson at AEW Double or Nothing, Possible Return to Boxing

James Gilbert/Getty Images

AEW Executive Vice President and new TNT champion Cody appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday to discuss Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view and boxing legend Mike Tyson's involvement.

Tyson presented Cody with the title after he beat Lance Archer in the finals of a tournament, and Cody explained how Iron Mike's Double or Nothing appearance came to fruition:

"Mike had come to the first Double or Nothing, which was at the MGM Grand [in Las Vegas] a year ago. And he was a fan of pro wrestling, the industry, and he had wanted to do something. And this seemed like a really great thing for him to do. He went above and beyond. His obligation was to bring the TNT Championship and present it to the winner, the brand new belt. And he also, in true Mike fashion and true shenanigan pro wrestling fashion, chased off Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, and that was a beautiful moment."

In addition to presenting the title, Tyson ran off Roberts when he tried to interfere in the match. Tyson took off his shirt during the confrontation to reveal an impressive physique at 53 years of age.

During Tuesday's interview, Cody divulged that Tyson asked him for some of his baby oil before they went to the ring for the match, so Cody obliged and even helped him rub it into his chest and arms to improve the aesthetics even more.

Tyson is a multi-time heavyweight boxing champion and is widely considered one of the all-time greats. His professional record stands at 50-6, but he lost each of his final two fights and hasn't fought since falling to Kevin McBride in June 2005.

There has been talk of Tyson fighting again, however, and Cody gets the impression that he will return to boxing or competitive fighting in some capacity soon:

"It looks like Mike is gonna fight. I know he's close personal friends with [AEW President and Jacksonville Jaguars executive] Tony Khan, and Tony has offered him the run of the mill in terms of—I saw him pushing the big dumbbells in the weight room at the stadium, I saw him training with [MMA star] Vitor Belfort on strikes. So, even when he was here for something fun and character-driven, he was training for something. I believe they're pretty close to maybe announcing a deal. I could be wrong, but people want to see an Iron Mike knockout. They want to see him knock somebody out. I mean, 53, but in great shape. I think it's a unique story. I think we all kind of want to see it, right?"

During an interview with TMZ Sports last week, Tyson was asked about rumors of coming out of retirement for a charity fight against former rival Evander Holyfield, and while he was noncommittal, he said it would be "awesome."

Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting reported Monday that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is preparing a $20 million offer for Tyson to come out of retirement.

Even at 53 years of age, Tyson is a huge star and is very much in demand. He likely helped get some new eyes on the AEW product by appearing at Double or Nothing, and that appearance helped drum up additional interest in his potential return to fighting as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).