Cowboys' Blake Jarwin Says He's 'Excited for the Task' of Replacing Jason Witten

May 26, 2020

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is faced with the challenge of replacing franchise icon Jason Witten.

Speaking to Nick Eatman of Cowboys.com, Jarwin said: "I'm grateful that they believe in me to be the future of the tight end position. It's my job to never be content with that. To just say 'I got a great deal now and I can coast.' That's never been my approach, and that won't be approach in the future. Now I have to push myself even harder and prove that I deserve what they gave me."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

