Rams' Taylor Rapp Burns 10.5K Calories During 18-Hour Workout; Biked 125 Miles

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during the their NFL football game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Nobody can accuse Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp of taking it easy during an unusual offseason that has featured closed team facilities and a number of other adjustments to the players' typical schedules.

The University of Washington product was in the Evergreen State and completed a grueling challenge in an effort to burn 10,000 calories in a single day.

He said he biked 125 miles—103 of which came in a single ride that lasted seven hours and featured more than 4,000 feet of elevation gain—swam 1.25 miles, hiked four miles, ran three miles and worked out, doing it all from 4:30 a.m. until 9:09 p.m.

Safe to say, he earned a cheat meal or two for his efforts.

Los Angeles selected Rapp in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He notched 100 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown, earning his way into the starting lineup.

With dedication like he showed in this challenge, it's difficult to envision him not remaining in the starting lineup in his second season.

