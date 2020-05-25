Capital One's The Match with Tiger, Peyton, Phil, Tom Averaged 5.8M Viewers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Tiger Woods and former NFL player Peyton Manning celebrate defeating Phil Mickelson and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the 18th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" averaged 5.8 million viewers during its broadcasts on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN on Sunday. 

The rating made The Match the most-watched golf event in cable television history:

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning teamed up to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Mickelson and Brady trailed for nearly the entirety of the event but made things interesting on the back nine. Woods and Manning were 3 up through 10 holes and quickly saw their lead fall to 1 up through 14.

They managed to hold on, with Woods' putt on No. 18 securing the victory:

Brady could at least take some solace from hitting the best shot of the day. He holed out from the fairway on No. 7, though he subsequently ripped his pants as he retrieved the ball from the cup:

As fun as the golf was, the verbal interplay between the four legends might have been even better:

Video Play Button

Beyond giving fans some much-needed live sports, The Match helped raise $20 million toward the COVID-19 pandemic relief effort.

          

Editor's note: Bleacher Report is a division of Turner Sports, a WarnerMedia company. 

 

Related

    Tiger and Peyton Win 🏆

    Tiger and Peyton Manning beat Mickelson and Tom Brady to win Capital One’s The Match and raise $20M for COVID-19 relief 💰

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger and Peyton Win 🏆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    The Future of Sports in the Pandemic

    Capital One's The Match sheds light on how sports can take place during the coronavirus ➡️

    Golf logo
    Golf

    The Future of Sports in the Pandemic

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Trash Talk and Funny Moments from Capital One's The Match

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Best Trash Talk and Funny Moments from Capital One's The Match

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Wants In on the Action ⛳

    Watching Capital One's The Match on TNT has Curry ready to grab his clubs: 'I want in on The Match 3'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Steph Wants In on the Action ⛳

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report