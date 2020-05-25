Capital One's The Match with Tiger, Peyton, Phil, Tom Averaged 5.8M Viewers

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" averaged 5.8 million viewers during its broadcasts on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN on Sunday.

The rating made The Match the most-watched golf event in cable television history:

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning teamed up to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Mickelson and Brady trailed for nearly the entirety of the event but made things interesting on the back nine. Woods and Manning were 3 up through 10 holes and quickly saw their lead fall to 1 up through 14.

They managed to hold on, with Woods' putt on No. 18 securing the victory:

Brady could at least take some solace from hitting the best shot of the day. He holed out from the fairway on No. 7, though he subsequently ripped his pants as he retrieved the ball from the cup:

As fun as the golf was, the verbal interplay between the four legends might have been even better:

Beyond giving fans some much-needed live sports, The Match helped raise $20 million toward the COVID-19 pandemic relief effort.

