Rapoport: Devonta Freeman Could Retire, Wants 'Big Money' in Free Agency

Devonta Freeman remains a free agent after being released by the Atlanta Falcons and he is reportedly not going to settle for just any deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest on the veteran running back:

"Still wants big money. Could he actually retire? Maybe," Rapoport said. "Probably more likely is at some point realize just to take what he can get."

Rapoport reported the Philadelphia Eagles as a possible destination for Freeman.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks offered Freeman a contract but he turned it down.

"Freeman believes he is worth more than what was being offered and has insisted he is willing to sit out and skip the season if his number isn't met," Mike Silver of NFL Network reported.

Silver provided more background on the player's mindset:

Freeman was released with three years remaining on his deal, but he has still earned an estimated $24 million in his six-year NFL career, per Spotrac.

The 28-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2019 where he appeared in 14 games but only managed 656 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His 3.6 yards per carry was the lowest mark of his career. Though he added 410 receiving yards and four more scores through the air, it was not up to the standards we've seen from the two-time Pro Bowler.

After missing two games because of a foot sprain last year and 14 games after suffering a hernia in 2018, there are legitimate questions about his production going forward.

Still, Freeman appears willing to hold out for the best deal he can get.