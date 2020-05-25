Patrick Ewing Returns Home from Hospital After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2020

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Washington. Villanova won 70-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Georgetown head coach and NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has returned home from the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. 

His son, Patrick Ewing Jr., announced the news on Twitter:

Ewing, 57, had announced his diagnosis Friday, urging others that the coronavirus "should not be taken lightly":

The statement from Georgetown added that he was the only member of the basketball team or coaching staff to test positive for COVID-19. 

A number of figures around basketball tested positive for coronavirus during the pandemic, including Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks governor James Dolan, among others. 

Ewing, who played his college ball at Georgetown, has served as the Hoyas head coach for the past three seasons, leading them to a 49-46 record. They have not yet played in an NCAA tournament under him. 

The NBA Hall of Famer spent the majority of his 17-year career with the New York Knicks, playing one season each for the Seattle Supersonics and Orlando Magic as well. He was an 11-time All-Star, a 1989-90 All-NBA first-team selection, a six-time All-NBA second-team selection and the 1985-86 Rookie of the Year.

Ewing and the Knicks weren't able to win a title during his time there, however, often butting up against Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls during his prime. Ewing's Knicks lost to Jordan's Bulls five times in the playoffs. They did reach the NBA Finals in the 1993-94 season, during Jordan's brief retirement to play baseball, but fell to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in seven games. 

