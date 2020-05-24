Lance Armstrong Details Physician Michele Ferrari Introducing Him to EPO

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One of the most memorable moments of the first part of ESPN's documentary Lance, which aired Sunday, was when seven-time Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong opened up about physician and cycling coach Michele Ferrari introducing him to EPO blood doping.

"Whatever he said, I did," Armstrong said. "To the word. Ferrari was a proponent of less is more. ... He said, 'Lance, all you need is red cells.'"

That Armstrong trusted Ferrari so much is notable considering he also said he always asked and knew what was going into his body during another interview for the documentary.

"I educated myself on what was being given, and I chose to do it," he said.

