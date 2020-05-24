Tom Brady Jokingly Challenges J.J. Watt to Oklahoma Drill Showdown on Twitter

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After Tom Brady split his pants Sunday during Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity," he must have changed into some Bad Idea Jeans.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt complimented those who helped put on the event as Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson. Brady responded with a bold proposal for a third installment:

Watt, meanwhile, was just happy that Brady didn't challenge him to golf:

Willingly participating in a tackling drill with Watt seems like a recipe for disaster considering he's a five-time All-Pro with 96 sacks in 112 career games.

But the quarterback never gets tackled in an Oklahoma drill, so maybe Brady is deftly feeding somebody else to the wolves.